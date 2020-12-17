Four Places to Get Christmas Dinner in Morgantown

Whether you don’t have time, don’t know how, or simply don’t want to, here’s where you can get Christmas dinner in Morgantown this year without touching an oven.

Skip the kitchen stress and support local businesses in true 2020 fashion this Christmas: Have someone else cook for you. We rounded up a few possibilities.

Carbs don’t count on Christmas. Get your carbohydrate fix at Phoenix Bakery. Choose from pepperoni rolls, scones, cookies, biscotti, cheesecakes, Christmas breads, and more. Orders are due Saturday, December 19. Call 304.381.4772 or email phoenixbakerybreadorder@gmail.com to place your order.

Apple Annie’s makes all the Christmas goodies, including glazed ham, lasagna, and homemade chicken pot pies to line your Christmas table. The best part? Each entree comes with your choice of three sides—like macaroni and cheese, stuffing, or mashed potatoes and gravy. We’re not sure which ones we want to try most. Orders must be in by December 19—call 304.322.2859.

Need a sweet treat? Terra Cafe can help you in the dessert department. They offer specialty cakes—try the chocolate raspberry— as well as muffin and scone trays, pastry trays, and more. Orders must be placed by Saturday, December 19, and picked up by noon on Wednesday, December 24. Call 304.554.2233 to place your order.

Hill & Hollow’s Christmas Feast will please any Scrooge. They’re offering a choice of roast duck, pork tenderloin, or sockeye salmon, which is served with rainbow bean almondine with caramelized carrots, roasted apple spinach salad with cider vinaigrette, eggnog pudding pie, and more. Orders must be received by noon on December 21; pickup on December 24 from 3 to 7 p.m.