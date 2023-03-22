Rediscover your childhood wonder at Pinocchio’s in downtown Morgantown.

Courtesy of Pinocchio’s

Pinocchio’s Books & Toys has been delighting shoppers young and old for nearly 45 years. Many will remember Jeanne Hagan behind the register for over two decades when the shop was on High Street, her familiar and pleasant smile greeting them as they stopped in the colorful store filled wall-to-wall with books, puzzles, and games.

Hagan retired in the summer of 2020, a decision that was bittersweet for many. However, the legacy was carried on when a local family partnered with The Claudio Corporation to take over in her stead and recently re-opened on Chestnut Street. “Jeanne has such a great community and following, and they have really welcomed us back,” says Claudio Corporation COO and store manager Heather Lehosit. “We’ve had nothing but a happy return.”

The motto at Pinocchio’s—“For the kid in all of us!”—rings true. Stepping into this quaint and happy store is like stepping into a whole new world. But the foundation of the business remains: Unique, high-quality toys and games are everywhere you look, shelves of books welcome the young reader, and ample space encourages kids to play with the toys and train sets spread throughout the room. “We try to keep up with trends, but we also carry things you wouldn’t necessarily find in larger chain stores,” Lehosit says.

In the spirit of community support, Pinocchio’s is working on ways to give back. Behind its recently reopened doors, it has more than enough room to play with—pun intended—and is putting it to good use. Newly renovated and rentable rooms will become themed spaces for events and parties. “There’s not a lot in town for younger kids and parents,” Lehosit says. A goal is to give parents a moment of relief, whether it be through affordable prices or by allowing them to have a moment to look around while the kids play—or maybe just by allowing them a moment of magic together. “We’re all parents here. We get it.”

But that’s not all that’s happening at Pinocchio’s. The charismatic team is hoping to become a staple for the homeschooling community as a hub for supplies, like books and activities, and as a place to gather and learn. “It’s a whole different experience here than anywhere else,” Lehosit says. “The world gets a little crazy sometimes. You come in here and turn into a kid again.”

The shop is easy to find: It’s directly across from the Old Stone House Gift Shop, on Chestnut Street near Walnut. Hours are currently limited but will expand in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on the Facebook page for updates and upcoming events.

