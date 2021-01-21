Follow the Fairies

Pack up the family and take them to Mason-Dixon Historical Park for this fun and surprising hike. You never know what you may find.

images courtesy of Mason-Dixon Historical Park

Spring is right around the corner—kind of. Until then, beat the winter blues by exploring Mason-Dixon Historical Park and its Fairy Door Trail. The park, located 20 minutes west of town in the village of Core, has something for everyone to explore and enjoy.





Take the ⅓–mile Bluebell Trail—also known as the Yellow Trail—to find the fairies and your childlike wonder. This is not your typical hike. Situated along the trail are miniature and humble abodes of fairies, gnomes, and other woodland creatures. These miniature creations feature tiny benches, fence posts, and welcome signs, perfect for the inhabitants.











Local artists came together and, with the help of an Arts Mon Impact Grant, made the idea a reality in the spring of 2020. This hiking adventure is great for all ages and hiking abilities and is located about a half-mile from the main parking lot. The park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk daily.