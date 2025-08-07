Folklore at The F.A.R.M.

WV Living Book Club is back on September 18 with another exciting meeting in Granville.

Photographed by meggan Sexton

Back in May, readers gathered at The F.A.R.M. for an evening of mystery and bookish camaraderie. The subject: A Killing in the Hills by Huntington native, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist, and author Julia Keller. Joining via Zoom, Keller shared insights into her characters, her inspirations, and her writing process as guests enjoyed diner-inspired refreshments like fried bologna sandwiches and apple pie.

The next gathering of the WV Living Book Club is just over the horizon and promises to be a great one. From folklorist Emily Hilliard comes Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia, a nonfiction exploration of Appalachian culture and storytelling through the parts of us we don’t always consider—big and small. From Fallout 76 and Breece D’J Pancake to coal camp communities and hot dogs, Hilliard captures the unique identity of the region at our current moment in time as well as in the past and how we can use it all to better inform our future.

Join the WV Living Book Club for our September 18 meeting—register now at wvliving.com/bookclub. In-person and virtual options are available so you can hang out with us here in Granville or say “hi” from the comfort of your home.

