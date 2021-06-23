Float the Cheat

Just 30 miles from Morgantown, the new River House Boats rents canoes and kayaks and shuttles paddlers on the Upper Cheat River Water Trail.

Images courtesy of River House Boats

If you've been thinking of floating the Cheat, it's easier than ever this summer: The new River House Boats in Rowlesburg is the closest boat rental and shuttle service on the Upper Cheat River Water Trail.











Located at the downriver end of the water trail—the end closest to Morgantown—Rowlesburg sits just 30 miles’ drive from town.

River House Boats opened in May to rent canoes, kayaks, and tubes and shuttle renters to their preferred upriver destinations for floats back to home base.

“It’s a beautiful part of the Cheat River,” says Tim Carrico Weaver. He grew up in Rowlesburg, left after college, then moved back 50 years later. He opened River House Lodge in 2015 and added the boat rentals this May.

“Everyone who’s done this so far has said to us what a wonderful, peaceful, relaxing experience it was—‘I could just get away from everything,’” he says. “The water is slow-moving, so people can just float along, listen to the birds, hear nothing but nature. I grew up doing that—I always had a boat, growing up on the river, so it’s second nature to me.”

The shuttle can drop renters at Riverview Lounge for a float of about 1.5 hours back to Rowlesburg, at Seven Islands for a 4- to 5-hour float, or at Hannahsville Ford for an 8-hour float.

Rentals are $20 per boat for two hours or $35 for the day including paddles and life jackets, with a small transportation surcharge for shuttle over 10 miles. River House Boats will also shuttle paddlers’ own boats for a fee.

Weaver recommends reserving your boats the week before your float. Have a look at the map of the Upper Cheat River Water Trail to plan your trip—then call 978.270.3847 to reserve.

