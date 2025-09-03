Flavors in Full Bloom

Savor scenery and a snack at the West Virginia Botanic Garden’s Café Rosé.

courtesy of Philip Smith

Between 10 expertly curated gardens, 10 trails, and nine one-of-a-kind art installations, the West Virginia Botanic Garden has always been a pretty sweet experience. But it keeps finding ways to outdo itself—and things just got even sweeter with the opening of an on-site cafe.

Café Rosé at the Garden, opened in June in the Visitors Center, provides window service seasonally Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s the final phase of a three-step mission to improve the garden-goer experience. The first step was to develop a visitors center where the public can interact with knowledgeable staff. Second, a gift shop featuring mission-driven items. Third, a place to sit down and enjoy a post-hike treat. Check, check, and check.

“Café Rosé at the Garden provides a nice outdoor cafe experience unlike anything you’ll find in West Virginia,” says WVBG Executive Director Philip Smith. “It’s exciting to be able to sit back with a friend, look at a beautiful rain garden, and enjoy birdsong with your latte.”

Beyond coffee drinks, the cafe’s menu features fan favorites of the Café Rosé location at 3200 Collins Ferry Road. Choose from charcuterie-style starters, hot and cold sandwich selections, seasonal salads, house-made soups, and the sweetest part of all: hand-dipped ice cream.

1061 Tyrone Road, wvbg.org, @wvbotanicgarden on FB

READ MORE STORIES FROM OUR FALL 2025 ISSUE