Register by April 21 to vote in the May 12 local levy election and Democratic primary and the November presidential election. It will be here before you know it, so no more excuses—here are five ways to register to vote today.

Online is one of the most convenient ways to register to vote. You will need to provide your name as it appears on your driver’s license or official ID card, your birthday, your driver’s license or ID card number, and the last four digits of your social security number.

If you’re out and about and would rather take care of it in person, you can register at the County Clerk’s office downtown. Download a registration form and take it with you, or fill one out on-site. You will need a valid driver’s license or ID card, and you must prove your residency by providing one of these documents: a utility bill, a bank statement, a check issued by the government, a paycheck, or another official government document.

Maybe someone needs your help registering to vote, or you’ve downloaded the form for yourself but can’t make it to the clerk’s office in person. You can mail it to the County Clerk’s office. It’s best to use this method far enough in advance that your form arrives before the deadline.

If you already have a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles planned, scratch two things off your to-do list at once and register there. You need all the same kinds of documents to prove your identity to the DMV, so you’ll be prepared to register to vote as well. The process is simple and much quicker than any other business you’ll have at the DMV.

Finally, voter registration drives are held all over in the weeks before the registration deadline. If you don’t get it done right now—and we hope you will!—keep your eyes open for one of these. Registration drive volunteers will get you signed up as a card-carrying voter in Morgantown.

Thanks for voting!

