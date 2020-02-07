Five Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Love it or leave it, but Valentine’s Day is in a week. Chances are, if you’re like most of us, you still haven’t made a date. Luckily, we got you covered. Whether you celebrate Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or just want to treat yo’ self, here are five lovely ways to spend next Friday.

Swing by The WOW! Factory between 6 to 9 p.m. for their open studio Valentine’s Date Night. Let yours and your darling’s creativity flow with anything from pottery painting to clay handbuilding to glass fusing. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will help fuel your muse, and those 21 and up can BYOB. Reservations are required, but only pay for the projects you decide to create.

Nothing’s more romantic than stargazing. The WVU Planetarium has your free ticket for a dive into the depths of the universe. Explore the mysteries of black holes at 7 p.m. or learn about dark matter at 8 p.m. Starry-eyed lovers just need to reserve their spaces online.

Jump, jam, and jive into the weekend. Grab a sweetheart or a friend and head downtown to Black Bear Burritos on Pleasant Street. The Valentine’s Day meal package comes fit for two with drinks, chips and dip, and craft tacos. Bugsy Cline supplies the tunes starting at 6:30 p.m. Or get a serving of nostalgia with your BBQ as Eighties Enough rock the Smokin’ Jack’s stage at 9 p.m. (Can’t get enough ’80s? Iron Horse Tavern also hosts Breakfast Club Brunch on Sunday, February 16.)

Step aside Cupid. It’s time to solve a murder. WVU’s Student Association of Public Administrators hosts their 4th Annual Murder Mystery Dinner at Atria’s. See if you and your beau can solve the mystery, all while dining at the buffet and wetting your whistle at the cash bar. Proceeds benefit CASA for Kids.

Still no Valentine’s Day plans yet? Get out of town, literally. The Modern Homestead at Tatham’s (Reedsville, 30m) hosts a cozy dinner with courses crafted from local, seasonal ingredients when possible. Or feast on a buffet filled with gourmet dishes like lamb, lobster alfredo, and fried oysters at the Preston County Inn (Kingwood, 40m).

So, grab your buddy or your honey. There’s plenty of ways to make this year’s February 14 one to love.

written by Jess Walker

photographed by Savannah Carr

