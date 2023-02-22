Five Things to Love About Reedsville

Find scratch-made foods, outdoor and indoor fun, and a really comfortable stay.

Image courtesy of Luigi’s Sports Center

The village of Reedsville lies a half-hour’s drive southeast of Morgantown on the Kingwood Pike. It was named for early-1800s settler James Reed, and its population today of 500-some is about as high as it’s ever been. Situated at a crossroads, Reedsville offers plenty to love for a day trip or an overnight getaway.

Grab lunch at Old School Pizzeria in the 1912 Reedsville School building, where pizzas, hoagies, pepperoni rolls, and more are made from scratch by family tradition.

In season, head east to take the kids to see the animals at Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo.

Or if it’s an indoors sort of day, go north to Luigi’s Sports Center for bowling, arcade games, and more.

Be sure to drive the mile or two south to visit the 1930s New Deal community of Arthurdale.

At the crossroads in the center of it all, make Modern Homestead Garden and Trellis Cafe your home base: for coffee and tea drinks, a light meal, and gifts and live plants from the greenhouse.

If you can make an overnight of it, stay over at Modern Homestead’s charming guesthouse—one more reason to love Reedsville.

Makenna Spangler contributed to this story.

