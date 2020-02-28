Five things to Do in Pittsburgh

When you stop to consider all of Morgantown’s great features, you might overlook its convenient location—Morgantown is a stone’s throw from many interesting destinations in the tri-state area. If you’re looking to get away for a day or weekend, Pittsburgh is a world-class city just over an hour’s drive north.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium starts off the list as one of the more popular Pittsburgh attractions for couples and families alike. With one of the largest varieties of animals and exhibits in the country, this zoo can be a daylong visit in itself.

If you’re into learning about mummies, the world’s largest exhibition of mummies will be on display at the Carnegie Science Center for a few more weeks. The museum has interactive displays on a vast range of science topics, making it a fun and educational day for both kids and adults.

One of the few cable car inclines still in operation, the Duquesne Incline tops any list of Pittsburgh attractions. Take a ride and get an unparalleled view of the city and surrounding landscape. Once you finish the ride, you can take a brief tour of the museum and learn about cable cars and about Pittsburgh.

The Nationality Rooms at the University of Pittsburgh give a window into some of the world cultures contributing to American society. Pair the learning of different cultures with the view of the cathedral, and you’ll have yourself a visit that’s well worth your while.

It wouldn’t be a trip to Pittsburgh if you didn’t mix sight-seeing with eating, and the Strip District is more than a mile of eclectic boutiques and culturally diverse foods. Plan some specialty grocery shopping at WFH Oriental Market or Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. Get your caffeine fix at Prestogeorge, or get it with cats on the side at the Colony Cafe. If your visit has extended into the evening, close out your Pittsburgh trip with a dinner of Peruvian chicken at Chicken Latino, exquisite Italian cuisine at DiAnoia’s Eatery, or any of a wide range of other ethnicities.

Photograph courtesy of Visit Pittsburgh