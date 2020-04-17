Five Scenic West Virginia Drives

You don’t always have to stay home to observe social distancing. Hop in the car, roll your windows down, and see some of those country roads we’re always singing about.

U.S. Route 219 between Davis and Lewisburg cuts across four picturesque counties that are home to some of West Virginia’s more dramatic natural attractions. In other sections, get a wholesome glimpse of our rolling hills.

The Highland Scenic Highway between the old logging towns of Richwood and Marlinton is a designated National Scenic Byway that goes right through the Monongahela National Forest. The route has four scenic overlooks for viewing the surrounding mountains that are springing to life now.

Follow a 19th century trade route on the Staunton-Parkersburg Turnpike National Scenic Byway—U.S. Routes 250 and 33 and West Virginia Route 47 today. The road runs east and west between Staunton, Virginia, and Parkersburg, West Virginia. Terminating at its western end at the Ohio River, it created a transport connection between eastern seaboard markets and agricultural producers in the interior.

Also running east and west, the Northwestern Turnpike also connected Parkersburg on the Ohio River with markets a little farther north. Today, U.S. Route 50 heading east from Clarksburg is a curving two-lane mountain road that still looks as it must have many decades ago.

If you’re a biker in search of a ride, check Ride the High Five. Spanning four Potomac Highlands counties, Ride the High Five is a set of routes, complete with maps and points of interest, designed for bikers of all skill levels. Get your map and hit the road for a ride that will be as thrilling as it is beautiful.

photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills