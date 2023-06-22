Five Reasons You Should Try Jazzy’s

Hydrobiking could be your next favorite outdoor activity.

Photographed by Elizabeth Howard

If you’re looking for a fun, easy activity that gets you out into the beautiful summer weather, Jazzy’s Hydrobikes is your new go-to place. Jazzy’s owner Charlene Martinez wanted to see more people enjoying the water and the outdoors as her family does. The family opened their business at Edith Barill Riverfront Park in Star City in hopes of getting more families to spend time together outdoors. Here are five reasons you should try it out. Image courtesy of Jazzy’s Hydrobikes

It’s a new way to explore Morgantown.

It’s great exercise. Hydrobikes offer the same physical benefits as cycling, but with a better view. If you know how to pedal a bike, you’ll master it in no time.

It is friendly to all ages. The hydrobikes are stable, and all customers must wear life jackets, so safety is ensured for all ages.

Jazzy’s is open seven days a week, 10 a.m.–8 p.m., as long as the weather cooperates. No reservation required, although it’s recommended for larger parties.

Jazzy’s offers shaved ice—and the only thing that beats being out on the water on a hot day is being out on the water with a cool, refreshing treat. Create your own, or try one of their local favorites flavors.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN