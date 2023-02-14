Five Reasons to Love Masontown

Take the scenic drive up Route 7 along Deckers Creek to get there.

Images courtesy of Miller’s Eats and Sweets

Masontown is a 20-minute drive along the scenic Deckers Creek gorge, arguably the prettiest drive near town. Founded in 1856 by its first postmaster, William Mason, the town’s economic history was primarily in coal mining and agriculture. Today it’s a community of 500 with well-kept lawns, tidy parks, and plenty to love.

Well over a century old and a destination for counties around, Street’s Store occupies multiple buildings on Main Street and sells fishing gear, furniture and everything in between. If you toss your cooler in the car before you go, you may be able to stock up on local meats.

Sit down for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Miller's Eats and Sweets —or just drop by for the tempting baked goods and a coffee drink.

Work your meal off with a walk on the Deckers Creek rail-trail—the former railbed of the Morgantown & Kingwood Railroad.

. Drive a few miles east of town to pay your respects to William McPeck , who was stationed outside Ford’s Theatre the night in 1865 that President Abraham Lincoln was shot and helped carry him across the street.

On your way back to Morgantown, park at the Valley District Lions Club picnic area pavilions not quite two miles west of town to see the Deckers Creek Waterfall.

When the weather’s nice, you can bike the easy-grade, 13-mile distance up the Deckers Creek rail-trail to Masontown and, at the end of your explorations, have an easy ride down the hill back to Morgantown—one more reason to love Masontown.

Makenna Spangler contributed to this story.

