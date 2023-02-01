Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills

Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy.

Courtesy of Haines Market

The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.

Bruceton Antique Mall Browse rooms and rooms of antiques and collectibles.

Browse rooms and rooms of antiques and collectibles. Himalayan Salt Cave Book a session at Bruceton Wellness Center and experience the salt cave benefits you’ve heard about. Facials and other spa services available, too.

Book a session at Bruceton Wellness Center and experience the salt cave benefits you’ve heard about. Facials and other spa services available, too. Haines Market This restaurant and market on Mill Street offers hearty, made-from-scratch soups and sandwiches along with deli meats, cheeses, produce, and more.

This restaurant and market on Mill Street offers hearty, made-from-scratch soups and sandwiches along with deli meats, cheeses, produce, and more. Big Sandy Brews Located on Morgantown Street at the heart of town, this restaurant and winery also serves craft beer from across West Virginia. Live music on Fridays!

Located on Morgantown Street at the heart of town, this restaurant and winery also serves craft beer from across West Virginia. Live music on Fridays! Screech Owl Brewing Venture outside town to enjoy this family-run brewery and restaurant that was good enough right from the start to entice people off the beaten path into the wilds of Preston County.

West Virginia’s Bruceton Mills is the only town in the United States with that name, according to Wikipedia—one more reason to love it.

Makenna Spangler contributed to this story.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN