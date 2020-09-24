Five Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

Here’s the scoop on where to get a pumpkin this autumn.

Orange you glad it’s autumn? Fall is finally here and that means one thing: It’s time to head out to the pumpkin patch for a seasonal haul. Make a fall-color road trip of it—here are five of our favorites around the state.

Cherry Brook Farm

Mount Storm, 1 hour 30 minutes

For a picturesque pumpkin patch adventure, head to Mount Storm. This farm offers a fun fall experience for all ages. Don’t leave without trying the kettle corn.

Orr’s Farm Market

Martinsburg, 2h30m

This family-owned farm is the perfect place to take your brood for pumpkin picking. Orr’s Spookley the Square Pumpkin Pumpkin Patch, corn maze, and hayride will be open through November 2. Call ahead or book online, as they currently cannot accept walk-ins.

Cooper Family Farms

Milton, 3h

Have a smashing good time at Cooper Family Farms. This corn maze and pumpkin patch is a family favorite you won’t want to miss.

Okes Family Farms

Cool Ridge, 3h15m

Go big or gourd home. Okes Family Farms offers pumpkin picking, a corn maze, yummy fall treats, and more.

Byrnside Branch Farm

Union, 3h45m

Pumpkin spice and everything nice is what Byrnside Branch Farm is made of. This farm offers traditional pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and entertaining autumn festivities.