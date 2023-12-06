Five Morgantown Soups to Keep You Cozy This Winter

Try something different and find your new favorite.

Cold weather is here! The best meal to warm up with is a good bowl of soup. Whether you prefer a rich, creamy dish or something that is hearty and full of nutrients, we’ve collected five delicious bowls you can enjoy this winter.

Caramelized Carrot Soup at Terra cafe Terra’s Caramelized Carrot Soup is the perfect winter staple. This vegetable-based bowl is vegan and gluten-free. The caramelization of the carrots offers a sweet taste while still allowing the bold flavor of the vegetable to come through.



Courtesy of Terra Cafe









Minestrata Maritata at Marilyn’s of Morgantown This Italian wedding soup recipe is a family heirloom filled with robust flavors. Indulge in its hearty broth, bite-sized meatballs, and chunks of juicy vegetables. Its authentic taste will warm you from the inside out.



Courtesy of Marilyn’s

Tom Ka Gai at Ta-Khrai Cafe Find your next comfort food in this creamy, delicious coconut milk–based soup. Similar to its Tom Yum Gai soup, Ta-Khrai Cafe’s Tom Ka Gai soup is filled with chicken and vegetables, all in an aromatic, spicy broth that hits the spot.



Courtesy of Ta-Khrai Cafe

Tomato Bisque with Grilled Cheese Croutons at Von Blaze Spice up your typical tomato soup and try this thick, creamy bisque. This soup is made with San Marzano tomatoes, basil, and roasted garlic butter. And everything should have grilled cheese croutons—right?



Courtesy of Von Blaze









White Cheddar Soup at Bacon, Bourbon, and Beer Enjoy a rich, cheesy blend partnered with parsley and crostini at Bacon, Bourbon, and Beer. The mild, creamy cheese blends perfectly in this soup, making it delicious and filling.



Photographed by Elizabeth Howard

Got other flavors in mind? You can always find something new with the soup specials at these spots:

