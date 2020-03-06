Five Morgantown Museums

You don’t have to leave Morgantown to visit a great museum. Just like the diverse culture here, Morgantown is host to all manner of museums.

Nearing 5,000 pieces, the Art Museum of West Virginia University offers a variety of exhibits. You can analyze pieces from both West Virginia native artists and artists all over the world. Take a walk through the Nath Sculpture Garden outdoor exhibit before you enter.

You don’t have to be a pharmacist to have your curiosity piqued by The Cook-Hayman Pharmacy Museum in the Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center. The museum captures the diverse history of West Virginia pharmaceutical practices.

Coal and petroleum have been part of West Virginia economy since the early stages of industrialization, providing the basis for The Royce J. and Caroline B. Watts Museum. Equipment, artifacts, and photos mark the evolution of industry.

If you’re more interested in sports, the Robinson/Petroplus Hall of Traditions, dedicated to the West Virginia University basketball team, may be for you. Next home game, stop by the practice facility and see what makes Mountaineer basketball an entertainment staple of West Virginia.

We have yet to find dinosaur fossils in West Virginia, but that doesn’t stop the West Virginia Geological & Economic Survey’s Mini-Museum of Geology & Natural History from showing dinosaur fossils. But the main focus is geology—explore this museum to learn about the geological history that makes us The Mountain State.

