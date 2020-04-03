Five Iconic West Virginia Foods for Supper Soon

More time at home is more time in the kitchen. Tie your apron strings and dive into one of these delicacies from our Mountain State.

Nothing says West Virginia quite like the pepperoni roll. There’s even a book written about them. Check out this tried-and-true recipe and eat fresh-baked rolls tonight.

Biscuits from scratch are another West Virginia staple. When you can’t get to Tudor’s Biscuit World, you can try making them at home. Here’s a good recipe to start with.

Spring brings West Virginia’s ramp season. Also known as wild leeks or spring onions, ramps grow wild and are plentiful if you know where to find them. Try them soon with fried potatoes. Here’s more inspiration for you if you hit the ramp jackpot.

Sometimes the day calls for a bowl full of something that feeds your soul. How about cornbread and pinto beans? Here’s a recipe to get you started. Add some chopped onion on top, and dinner is served.

West Virginians love their hot dogs. For supper this weekend, serve your dogs with chili and slaw, because that’s the only way to do it around here. Here’s how you put these together.

posted March 3, 2020