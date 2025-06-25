Five Dishes From Mediterranean Guys That Stole a Pita My Heart 

Mediterranean Guys is a new Middle Eastern option downtown.

Photographed by Pam Kasey

We’ve seen some great Middle Eastern restaurants come and go on High Street. Mediterranean Guys, opened in March, takes advantage of the old Dairy Queen walk-up window and outdoor dining area for a different take on dining Mediterranean downtown. The menu includes customizable bowls and a range of favorite dishes—here are few tasty options for your first visit.

Classic Hummus

You can’t have a true Mediterranean diet without some chickpeas. Mediterranean Guys’ hummus is made with whole ingredients like extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and tahini sauce, and it’s served with crispy pita slices. Try the spicy version for a fun twist!

Chicken Gyro

Enjoy seasoned grilled chicken with tomatoes, lettuce, and red onion drizzled in tangy tzatziki sauce on warm pita bread for a perfect lunch.

Salmon Bowl

The build-your-own bowl option comes with white rice or lettuce, a choice of protein, up to five add-ons, and a sauce. For a hearty dinner, I recommend salmon on basmati rice topped with feta cheese, red cabbage, onion, tomato, and lemon garlic sauce!

Baklava

A meal isn’t complete without a sweet treat, and Mediterranean Guys has just the thing. Their baklava—layers of nuts and honey between layers of flaky filo pastry—is a naturally sweet dessert.

Mint Lemonade

Wash it all down with Mediterranean Guys’ unique mint lemonade! This crisp and refreshing drink is not too sweet, a refreshing take on a summer go-to.

