Five Bands Closing February Out

Morgantown is a host to all manner of nightly weekend activities. If you’re looking to do something new, try stepping out and supporting your local bands. Local venues have some great shows coming up.

Head over to 123 Pleasant Street February 21 and catch a local favorite, Hello June. Hello June is an indie rock band that’s been garnering popularity steadily over the past decade. The mesmerizing vocals and classical guitar style of this band are sure to have you tapping your feet alongside the beat.

To get a more rustic feel, Gene’s Beer Garden is hosting The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers February 28. Grab a seat and get your fill of Appalachian bluegrass reminiscent of the rolling hills and colorful history of West Virginia.

February 22, Cody Clayton Eagle is bringing his talents to Sabraton Station. Catch this young accomplished artist stringing away a variety of country music. You can enjoy the music a little more knowing you’re helping local prospects.

Right Turn Clyde is bringing a little bit of Pittsburgh to McClafferty’s Irish Pub February 28. The manner of play always changes with this band, but the entertainment is consistent. If variety is what you seek, Right TurnClyde has a memorable night in store for you.

Black Bear Burritos Evansdale is having Soup Camel February 22, and you don’t want to miss it. Where else in the world can you eat a burrito as country blues tastefully hums in the background? Head out for a night as enjoyable as it is uncommon.

Music is one of the various strengths Morgantown’s culture has to offer. Whether you’re a curious onlooker or faithful fan, this city has a time, place, and music to offer.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

