Fit for a Comedian

Morgantown celebrated its hometown funnyman, Don Knotts, with his own day 51 years ago tomorrow.

Courtesy of WVU West Virginia and Regional History Center

A half century ago, on June 1, 1963, people packed the Monongalia County Courthouse Square to catch a glimpse of the famous Don Knotts. The mayor had proclaimed it Don Knotts Day.

The Morgantown native-turned-TV star had just finished his third year playing Barney Fife on The Andy Griffith Show. It’s amazing to realize how quickly Knotts’ star rose. He’d only left town for New York in 1948. In the short 15 years since, he’d worked in radio and on Broadway, appeared in a Warner Bros. film, found a role in daytime television, and created an iconic character in prime-time. On Don Knotts Day, he’d just won his third Emmy Award for his memorable Barney Fife.

For all of the joy and pride Knotts brought his hometown, Morgantown celebrated him with a full day of tours and appearances, as well as a parade. At this event in Courthouse Square, he was presented with a key to the city.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN