First Friday Art Crawl

Find fiber arts, framed art, and more on display at five sites this Friday, February 2.

Courtesy of Arthurdale Heritage

Kick off your February with a downtown celebration of the arts. February’s First Friday for the Arts features five events—interesting among them, the opening of the exhibition Interwoven: The Fiber Arts Legacy at Arthurdale at the Monongalia Arts Center.

Fresh off of a two-month installation at Arthurdale Heritage, Interwoven is a deep dive into weaving and its role in the life of the village. Arthurdale, you may remember, was the nation’s first New Deal community, championed by Eleanor Roosevelt and established in 1933 outside Morgantown to foster self-sufficiency through subsistence agriculture, cooperative industry, and homesteading skills—including weaving. Some Arthurdale weavers became skilled artisans.

The exhibit features natural fiber sources including flax, wool, cotton, and silk as well as several pieces of spinning equipment and 80 historic hand-woven textiles, from rugs to tea towels to clothing. A dozen weavers who lived at Arthurdale are profiled along with their work, and the exhibition includes interactive displays in which visitors can feel the fibers and try simple weaving. The show will be on display until March 8.

Also offering displays during First Friday for the Arts will be

Andrew White Guitars: Works of WVU graduate students

The Co-op: The Many Styles of Michael Green

Morgantown Art Bar: Works of Katie Spohn and other local artists

Morgantown Art Party: The Art of Seth

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN