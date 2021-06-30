Fireworks Return to the River

And they will be better than ever.

If it seems to you like it’s been years since we’ve enjoyed the much-loved tradition of July 4 fireworks on the river, you’re right—the last time was 2017.

In 2018, with McQuain Riverfront Park upgrades anticipated to start, the fireworks were moved up to the high and centrally located Mountaineer Middle School. In 2019, as the upgrades progressed, the WV Black Bears hosted a blockbuster fireworks show. And 2020 was just confusing all around.

So, four years in the waiting, the 2021 fireworks show will be a triumphal return to the Monongahela River and the newly renovated Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The Celebration of America festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, with food trucks and live music. The lineup includes The Nied’s Hotel Band, a rock ’n’ roll and R&B group from Pittsburgh; the fun country, rock, bluegrass, and y’alternative mix that is The New Relics; and Morgantown’s own American Idol contestant, Cody Clayton Eagle.

And, at 10 p.m., “the fireworks of the century,” in City Councilwoman Jenny Selin’s words. Thanks to this year’s budget boosted by funds unspent in the past, she says, there will be 22 minutes of fireworks—by far the most the city has had.

Pittsburgh’s Zambelli Fireworks will perform the display. It will feature larger explosions than in the past, says Vincent Kitch, the city’s director of Arts and Cultural Development, and they’ll be synchronized to music.

The amphitheater will be a great spot for viewing. But if you’ve got a canoe or kayak, Selin says, the river itself is the best place to be when the fireworks start.

