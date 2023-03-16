Find Thoughtful Gifts for Mother’s Day

Get Mom what she really wants at the March 25 Spring Fling and support a small business while you’re at it.

Spring is right around the corner, and Mother’s Day will be here before you know it. Don’t miss your chance to treat the Moms in your life to something extra special at the Rare Form Markets + Music Spring Fling on Saturday, March 25, at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park. Here are a few ideas to help you plan your shopping trip.

Midnight Solstice Midnight Solstice captures your favorite books, movies, and childhood memories in fragrance form. Light a new candle from Heather and Sean Clark’s Spring Collection next time you curl up with a blanket and a good book for some “me time.” Cuddle with the kiddos while the scent of Saturday Cartoons fills the air. Make some popcorn for a Harry Potter movie marathon with a Butter Beer wax melt simmering. Find your new favorites at Midnight Solstice’s booth at the Spring Fling, or order a few wax melts from their Etsy shop if you can’t make it to the market.









Shana Cakes Plan to show up early before Shana Frazee sells out of her famous French macarons. Not only do her sweet treats taste great, but they look almost too pretty to eat! Frazee has perfected her process and puts together gorgeous gift boxes for special occasions. Follow her on Facebook to claim a dozen or two when she offers her Mother’s Day pre-sale. And don’t miss out on her innovative answer to those little imperfections in each batch: macawrongs. Taste-test and treat yourself to all her delightful flavors at the Spring Fling. Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Grace + Crew Virginia Thompson knows every mom wants to be comfy and cozy. She offers a wide variety of designs for busy moms. Shop Thompson’s Spring Collection of spiritual and motherhood-inspired designs in beautiful bold and pastel hues that pair perfectly with jeans, yoga pants, or your favorite skirt. Layer your look with a sweatshirt and some sporty joggers and show up stylish at school drop-offs, dance class, soccer practice, the grocery store, or the gym.









Eclectic Jane If you ask moms how they get it all done all day, every day, you’ll probably hear coffee mentioned more than once. Latisha Kriston creates the coolest cozies to fit your favorite cup of iced or hot coffee or tea. The adjustable cozies even fit pints of ice cream like a cute sweater to keep your hands protected. Kriston offers custom monograms and a variety of edgy, fashionable designs on fun fabrics for every kind of mom you’re celebrating this Mother’s Day. Pre-order the new Mama design with free market pickup using code SPRINGFLING on Etsy, or buy one at the market to accessorize a freshly brewed cup of coffee from the Curbside Concoctions 2.0 coffee cart.

Golden Rose Creations Elizabeth Marra takes her time fashioning every detail of her elegant earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. Each one-of-a-kind design is sculpted with clay and an assortment of charms or Swarovski crystals. Some of her jewelry even has gold leaf accents—like several of the lovely pieces in the Vintage Charm collection she’s bringing to the Spring Fling. Get there early to find the perfect gift for yourself or someone special. These darling adornments also make great accessories for prom.

Enjoy live music from local musicians at the Spring Fling—Shannon Jones, Kristin Federed, and Michael Arbogast—while you shop with 60-plus vendors offering gift-worthy gear for everyone. Learn more about all of the Spring Fling vendors, then RSVP on Facebook.

Images courtesy of respective businesses.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN