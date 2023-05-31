Find the Perfect Gift for Dad

Head to the Summer Shindig at Mylan Park June 10.

Dads might be the hardest people to shop for. When in doubt, shop small for unique gifts. The second annual Rare Form Markets + Music Summer Shindig is happening Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—you’ll find these great gift ideas and more there for the father figures in your life.

Parties & Peonies You might be familiar with the now-famous Pepperoni Rolls T-shirts, as seen on ESPN during the Big 12 WVU basketball tournament. Everyone in your life who loves West Virginia and pepperoni rolls will enjoy Carol Miller’s creations for Parties & Peonies—aprons, shirts, and other blue & gold–themed gifts. Now is your chance to snag one. Use code PEPROLLS20 to save 20% off pepperoni rolls tees, sweatshirts, and aprons through August. Pick one up at the Summer Shindig for Father’s Day!









Loop Creative A Loop Creative coffee mug might not say #1 Dad or some other cheesy thing, but it makes the perfect one-of-a-kind functional gift. Loop Creative has a wide variety of handmade items for foodies, nature lovers, and collectors of all things. There’s nothing like a locally made keepsake to show the ones you love how much they mean to you. Swing by LC’s booth at the market to find your father’s next favorite mug, and add a bag of freshly roasted coffee beans from Curbside Concoctions while you’re at it.

Songs & Stories It wouldn’t be a Shindig without some great live music! Bring your music-loving dad to enjoy performances by local musicians Andy Benson, Austin Glaspell, Allen Beverly, and Michael Stewart. A few of these guys are fathers themselves, and they love nothing more than connecting with their audience. They span a variety of genres with their covers and original songs. Come hear their stories and listen to their newest songs and find out about their upcoming shows.

Taste and See Mobile Bakery Does your dad have a sweet tooth? Stop by Michelle Taylor’s Taste and See mobile bakery to pick up some cupcakes to celebrate Father’s Day early. Taste and See is premiering its new gluten-free vanilla and chocolate cupcakes this June. Stop by to pick your favorite flavors, all served from the bakery’s beautifully decorated food trailer.









Tonique’s Trilogy Everyone needs some self care and stress management, and dads are no different. Tonique’s Trilogy is joining us at the Summer Shindig where they will showcase the spa experience of their full-service salon. Massage therapist Jenny Volturno and Esthetician Jessie McCauley will offer chair massages, skincare consultations, and salon gift cards. Tonique’s is just one of the Best of Morgantown small businesses that are joining our Shop Small community to help prioritize pampering, personal hygiene, and the perfect gift of confidence.

This free family- and pet-friendly event is open to everyone. Invite your friends and neighbors and everyone who has been an influential part of your life when you shop small for Father’s Day.

Images courtesy of each respective business.

