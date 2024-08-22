Find Favorite Dishes Old and New at 48 Donley

This airy, elevated Wharf District restaurant is an updated take on Sargasso.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

After nearly two decades at the popular dining spot Sargasso, the culinary team decided it was time for a refresh. Under its new name, 48 Donley—which is also the restaurant’s new location—longtime fans can still enjoy the expertise of chefs Thomas Metzler and Kurt Blosser.

“Morgantown’s food scene when Sargasso opened in 2007, compared to today, was a different world,” says general manager Olivia Cook. “The rebrand keeps Sargasso’s legacy—the original team members, the elevated food, the hospitality and wine list—with a modern, casual vibe like today’s diners expect.”

Diners can expect the same dedication to fresh ingredients and scratch-made menu items. They can still enjoy some fan favorites, like the wedge salad and the rotating strudel dessert with seasonal fruit. Offering lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, the 48 Donley menus focus on seasonal and unique ingredients. One summer feature, for example, was seabass paired with asparagus, truffle mashed potatoes, and a beurre blanc sauce topped with a tomato salad.

Cook describes the vibe as casual, but elevated. Housed in the same building as the former River Birch Café, the 48 Donley space features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide beautiful natural light. The location also boasts easy access to the rail-trail and downtown and to the River View Rooftop bar at the top of the building, where guests can enjoy a pre- or post-meal cocktail and city skyline views. “There’s a lot of momentum around developing this area as Morgantown’s dining destination,” Cook says. “We’re excited to be part of that and add to the experience diners can have here.” Photographed by Pam Kasey

The refreshed restaurant opened in late May and is still getting its footing, but Cook says the feedback has been highly positive so far. Once the crew has settled in, 48 Donley will offer specialized events like “The Buzz,” their take on Wine Wednesday. They also plan to participate in the Morgantown Mile PODA (Private Outdoor Designated Area), which will allow patrons to grab a to-go drink in a designated PODA cup and explore the downtown and Wharf area.

As an incentive to guests, 48 Donley offers complimentary parking—either in a free gravel lot or with validation at the adjacent WVU parking garage. For parking validation, patrons can simply take their dining receipts to the manager on duty.

“We are located at a key place in a developing area and hope to see more diners turn to the Wharf for a local dining experience or a night out,” Cook says. “Our long-term vision is to be Morgantown’s premier destination for elevated cuisine and curated wines, where locals and visitors connect over exceptional food, drink, and service.”

