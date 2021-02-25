Fill Your Bowl and Others’, Too

Don’t miss Empty Bowls Monongalia’s first-ever drive-through Soup Luncheon fundraiser this Saturday.

There’s nothing like a pandemic, we’ve learned, to shake up old patterns and get us to try things in new ways. This Saturday’s 14th annual Empty Bowls Drive-Thru Soup Luncheon is no exception—“drive-thru” being a huge clue, for fans of the popular event.

As you know, as a reader of Morgantown magazine, Empty Bowls Monongalia’s annual Soup & Bread Luncheon was voted Best Local Fundraising Event in Best of Morgantown 2021. The annual event supports numerous organizations that fight food insecurity in Monongalia County, the organization’s new executive director, Brian Diller, reminds us—familiar, hard-working organizations like Scott’s Run Settlement House and Pantry Plus More. This event raises money for them, Diller says, so they can focus on the hands-on services that are especially important right now, with students home from school and unemployment so high.

This year’s event will be a completely new experience. First, of course, rather than a communal sit-down meal, it will be conducted as a drive-through, at Mylan Park. Soups will not be ladled warm from big pots, Diller says, but served cold for safe transport. And while participants will not add to their Empty Bowls collections of beautiful handmade ceramic bowls this year, they will receive soup from one of 60 generous food vendors, in one of six categories: chicken or turkey noodle soups; vegetable-based soups that aren’t vegetarian; chili and spicy soups; seafood soups; vegetarian and vegan soups (specify); and gluten-free.

And this year’s auction is underway virtually right now. “There are donations from local retail outlets and some artists and craftspeople,” Diller says. “Stained glass, a biking rental package, pottery, WVU memorabilia, a beautiful quilt from Country Roads Quilt Shop, and lots more.” Bid online through March 5.

The luncheon takes place 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, February 27. Buy your tickets, $15 per person over 13, in advance to help keep the line moving—or if you don’t get around to it, just show up, Diller says. To donate without attending, visit the website or Facebook page.