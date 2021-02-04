Feelin’ Saucy?

Check out Uncle Mike’s BBQ in Westover for great grub.

Courtesy of Uncle Mike’s BBQ

Pitmaster Michael DeHaan of Uncle Mike’s BBQ has been cooking up his true passion, barbecue, for more than 15 years. “It started as a hobby in my backyard. Then I wanted to be king of the cul-de-sac, and it grew from there,” DeHaan says.

Uncle Mike’s BBQ opened on the main drag in Westover in October 2019 and has been serving up pounds of pork, brisket, and beef ever since. DeHaan takes pride in his ’que and says the restaurant’s best seller is the beef brisket with his homemade, top-secret Rachel sauce. Other fan favorites include the pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, and creamy mac ’n’ cheese as well as the other sweet and spicy sauces. Bonus: This is one of the few restaurants in town that carries Cheerwine soda.

At Uncle Mike’s, you’ll find all homemade and family-created recipes that have been passed down for generations, like scratch-made cornbread and moist pound cake. DeHaan prides himself on making sure customers love what they get. “Usually if someone asks for a recommendation, I ask where they come from or what tastes they like. That way, I can recommend the best meats and sauce combinations for them,” he says. “For example, if they come from the Carolinas, I’m going to recommend pulled pork with one of the Carolina sauces.”

Uncle Mike’s just launched a new menu complete with more options for meat lovers, like ribs by the pound. DeHaan is also excited to announce that the restaurant will begin selling its drool-worthy sauces by the bottle in the upcoming weeks, so you can enjoy Uncle Mike’s anywhere you go.

Like all restaurants, COVID-19 has impacted Uncle Mike’s, too. They’re fighting to stay open and appreciate the community’s support. So stop by for some ’que and tell ’em Morgantown mag sent you.