Feel the Heritage

This year’s New Deal Festival at Arthurdale is bigger than ever.

Images courtesy of Arthurdale Heritage

We in Morgantown are lucky to be able to visit the historic blacksmith forge, Esso station, museum house, and more at Arthurdale, the 1933 New Deal homestead community, in any season—it’s just a half-hour’s drive away in Preston County, and guided tours are offered year-round.

But every July, the community goes all out with its New Deal Festival, and this year’s is better than ever. Head out to Arthurdale this coming Saturday for:

Heritage demonstrations

A cornhole tournament

An artisan craft market

An antique car, truck, and tractor show

Live music throughout the day

All museum buildings and exhibits will be open, and hayrides with an original Arthurdale Co-Op tractor will run mid-day. Be sure to go hungry: Food trucks and Preston County’s own Screech Owl Brewing will be on hand.

A visit to Arthurdale is a must for Morgantown residents. The nation’s first New Deal community, Arthurdale served as a laboratory for new educational, industrial, and farming techniques. The town was a pet project of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who visited more than 30 times.

The New Deal Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8. The ticket price of $10 for adults, $5 for children supports the preservation of this one-of-a-kind local historic treasure.

