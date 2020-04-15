Feed Your Soul with Cookies

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. There’s nothing quite like a plate of freshly baked cookies to feed your soul or the soul of someone you love. Consider ordering these incredible freshly baked cookies from Love LC, delivered directly to you in the Morgantown area or shipped anywhere else.

image courtesy of Love LC

2. West Virginia has an incredibly talented population of makers and artisans. Consider buying a piece of pottery for your home or office from one of these potters and ceramicists: Blue Goose Pottery, Echo Valley Pottery, Full Circle Ceramics, Gauley River Pottery, Hannah’s Clay Creations, Joy Bridy Pottery, Lockbridge Pottery, Mud River Pottery, Norma Accord Ceramics, Ridgetop Pottery, West Fork Pottery.

image courtesy of Blue Goose Pottery

3. Hoot & Howl is a hoot of a gift shop. The storefront is closed right now, but you can browse and shop online. You’ll find something for everyone—think new graduates, Mother’s Day, birthdays, and more.

image courtesy of Hoot & Howl

4. With so much uncertainty swirling, it’s nice to focus on brighter days ahead. Consider booking a trip for next year through a local travel agent like Mountain State Travel. You don’t even have to go far to find adventure. Book a cabin in a West Virginia state park here.

image courtesy of WV State Parks

5. Stay-at-home orders make way for plenty of home improvement projects. Consider VinTin Welding for railings, gates, fireplace accessories, signs, and more. Check out the amazing things they do here.

image courtesy of VinTin Welding

