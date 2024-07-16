Feed Your Hunger for Conversation

Attend a Kitchen Conversation at Mama K’s in Star City.

Courtesy of Mama K’s Kitchen

If you’ve been to Mama K’s Kitchen, you know it’s all about the Italian way of sharing simple, flavorful foods with friends and family. Now Mama K’s is inviting diners to take it a step further with Kitchen Conversations.

“The idea is meaningful gatherings—no small talk about weather or work,” says Mama K’s owner Kelsey Kirby. “It’s all about connecting with new people in a meaningful way.”

Kirby’s family history going back generations is full of the pleasure of food, friends, and family, and she opened Mama K’s in 2023 to bring that to Morgantown. The restaurant has held occasional events she called supper clubs—a cross between restaurant and social club, more dinner party than dinner out—and they’ve been popular. “People are hungry to get together and connect,” she says, acknowledging the pun.

Kitchen Conversations evolved out of the supper clubs—they’ll be different in format, Kirby says, and they’ll be occasional for now, with the goal of making them monthly.

Meals for the ticketed events for up to 15 diners will be served in the event space Mama K’s calls the Apartment, a dining room with a cozy, warmly lit residential vibe. Foods will be from Mama K’s menu, served family style—although special diets, including gluten-free, can be accommodated with notice.

Purchase your tickets online for the first Kitchen Conversation, Friday, June 19, or the second, Friday, September 20—they’re $45 per person. The dates of future Conversations will be announced on the website, Facebook, and Instagram—or sign up for Mama K’s newsletter to get it directly in your inbox.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN