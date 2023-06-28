Feasting on Finger Foods

A new local restaurant makes simple, delicious food fast.

Photographed by Elizabeth HOward

Finger Foods opened up on High Street this year to put its own creative twist on typical menu items. We caught up with the owner, Revel Williams Jr., to learn more about it. Here’s what he and his head chef, Don Thomas, had to say.



Q: What inspired you to create this restaurant?

Revel Williams Jr: Food has always been my passion. I want to make simple food delicious and quick for this area.



Q: What separates you from other local restaurants?

Image courtesy of Finger Foods

RW: We only have 300 square feet to work with for a kitchen and, in that, we want to make the best food and make sure everyone likes it. You’ve got to bring what you have to the table and make sure you do it 100% all the time.

Q: What was your thought process when designing your menu?

RW: I wanted to buy everything pre-cooked before we got it so we weren’t selling anything that takes more than 15 minutes to make. With downtown life being the way it is, we make everything quick and easy.



Q: Why here, in Morgantown?

RW: I’m from the area, and this had been a dream of mine for years. It’s just one of the things on my bucket list.











Q: What should we try first?

Head Chef Don Thomas: Barbecue Brisket Mac ’n’ Cheese Melt is our most popular item.

