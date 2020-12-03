Farewell, Beautiful Sycamore

All things must pass.

photographed by Pam Kasey

The sad day has arrived: The iconic American sycamore in front of E. Moore Hall is being removed.

This gorgeous tree that’s given us so much natural esthetic pleasure over the years is one of five that a spring 2020 assessment hired by WVU determined to be unsound. Two were removed in the spring; this sycamore and two others on the downtown campus will be removed over the coming week.

photographed by Holly Leleux-Thubron

The trees will live on through a campus project to turn the wood to usable products—we can look forward to cutting boards, coasters, and more.

Meanwhile, the university is planting more trees than it’s removing each year, part of its tree stewardship as a Tree Campus USA.