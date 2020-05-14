Family Fun Ahead

Five ways that you can help a small West Virginia business this summer.

We might have to remain socially distant from others for the near-term, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have a boatload of family fun this summer. Here are some things to do with your crew in the coming months that will also help a small business in the Mountain State:

1. If you’ve never tubed down the Potomac River, make your reservations now. Check out the premier outfitter in the area—River Riders—here.

image courtesy of River Riders

2. There are plenty of opportunities for water adventures in West Virginia. One of our favorites is the water park at Ace Adventure Resort. Check it out here.

image courtesy of Ace Adventure Resort

3. See the beauty of the state from a different perspective—above it. Grab the family for a ziplining adventure at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. Get the skinny here.

image courtesy of Grand Vue Park

4. If your vacation plans included a now-canceled trip to the islands, you can still get your fix in the Little Bahamas of the East—Summersville Lake. Rent a pontoon boat for the day from the Summersville Lake Marina or a non-motorized boat from Sarge’s Dive Shop.

image courtesy of Summersville Arena and Visitors Center

5. Fun on two wheels is waiting for you in the Eastern Panhandle. Rent bikes and gear for everyone at Shepherdstown Pedal & Paddle, and spend the day exploring this gem of a community, historic Antietam Battlefield, or the hidden treasures in nearby Harpers Ferry.

image courtesy of Shepherdstown Pedal Paddle

posted on May 14, 2020