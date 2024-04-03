Familiar Cupcakes on a New Adventure

With a new location, name, and menu, The Cupcakerie is elevating its offerings without giving up on exceptional cupcakes.

Closing its doors on Willey Street downtown after 13 years, The Cupcakerie is now The Cupcakerie Café and Frosé. The new shop and restaurant opened its doors for the first time last Thursday at 3200 Collins Ferry Road, the previous site of J.C. and Suzy Warman’s Slight Indulgence.

The new Cupcakerie is open every day. The shop carries gift baskets, hand soaps, honey, lotion, wine, and all things West Virginia, and customers can still enjoy owner Anna McCarty Carrier’s world-class cupcakes in the store, to go, or during brunch or a tapas-style happy hour along with charcuterie and small plates. We sat down with McCarty Carrier to catch up on all the exciting changes.

What’s the idea behind The Cupcakerie Café and Frosé?

Anna McCarty Carrier : Well, I had The Cupcakerie for 13 years and wanted to expand my products and services. And the Warmans had approached me a couple times about purchasing their business and taking over the space. My timing was right this time, so I approached them and said I was ready to move my business and start doing some of the things that they had been doing, like gift baskets and wine sales and some food as well. And I’d wanted to do frosé, since like, 2020. I’d heard about it in big cities across the country, and I’d had it and loved it. So frosé was actually the first thing I wanted to do. And then it just kind of turned into its own identity after that as the Cafe and Frosé.

What is a frosé?

AMC: It’s exactly what it sounds like. It’s frozen rose wine. You freeze rose, and you can put any kind of fruit puree into it or add anything you want to it. So right now we’re running strawberry, blueberry, and pineapple, but we’ll be running six flavors at a time. We’ll always have strawberry—it’s the most popular.

What’s on the menu at the store?

AMC: We’ve got brunch every day—that’s kind of our highlight. So brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, and then Monday through Saturday we have a tapas happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. with small plates and bites. We like to call them “slights” to give a little nod to Slight Indulgence.

You also have a food truck. What does that offer?

AMC: It offers most of our soups, salads, and sandwiches that are on our main menu, rotating seasonally, which our menu does in our store, too. It’s not on the road at the moment while we get the store open, but once we get up and running, it’ll be back out, and it’ll go to fairs and festivals and different kinds of events.

What’s the first thing we should try?

AMC: Absolutely the strawberry frosé.

The Cupcakerie Café and Frosé is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch.

