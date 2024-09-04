Fall Fun in Town and Beyond

Mark your calendar now for these great autumn events.

Image courtesy of Wine & Jazz Festival

Fall is arguably the best season in Morgantown, and not just because of football. Fall holds some of the most interesting events of the year. Here’s just a sampling:

Thursday–Sunday, September 26–29

Preston County Buckwheat Festival, Kingwood

A county fair with loads of personality. The coronation of Queen Ceres and King Buckwheat, arts and crafts booths, livestock events, Irish road bowling, carnival rides and food, parades, and live music—and definitely don’t miss the buckwheat cakes and sausage.

Saturday–Sunday, September 28–29

Wine & Jazz Festival, Ruby Amphitheater

A longtime favorite festival in Morgantown, now taking place at the convenient and comfortable Ruby Amphitheater. Regional wineries, food trucks, and jazz, jazz, jazz.

Thursday–Sunday, October 3–6

Mtn Craft Film Festival, Clarksburg

It’s the second year for this multi-day festival at the restored Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg. Expect an expanded schedule of dozens of short and feature films made in Appalachia, Q&As with filmmakers, casts, and crews.

Saturday, October 5

Hops on the Mon, High Street

This seventh annual event promises great craft beer from here at home and around the world, plus live music and foods from top-notch local restaurants.











Sunday, October 6

Fall Children’s Festival, West Virginia Botanic Garden

You’ll find fairy house building, pumpkin painting, seasonal crafts, and more at this wildly popular Botanic Garden event. Register online beginning September 15.

Saturday, October 12

Riffle Farms Bison Roast, Terra Alta

Teets Cattle Company and Lost River Butcher Block will spit-roast a Riffle Farms bison, and Chef Marion Ohlinger will create side pairings. Enjoy a bread board, charcuterie, brews, dessert table, bonfire, and live music. If you’re as serious about food transparency as the organizers are, sign up for the October 11 field Bison Harvest class.

Saturday–Sunday, October 26–27

Mo’Town Studio Tour, Greater Morgantown

Eleven artists are signed up already to be part of this year’s studio tour. Meet ceramicist and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani, ceramicist Shalya Marsh, and printmaker and woodcut artist Bryn Perrott in the studios where their magic happens, and meet their guest artists.

November 2

Mon Health Ball of the Year, Morgantown

“Wild Wonderful & Whimsical” is the theme for the 60th annual Ball of the Year benefitting Mon Health—specifically benefitting the endowment fund for the Caring Cottages that allow families to stay near loved ones while they receive care at Mon Health Medical Center.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN