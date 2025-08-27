Fall for Sustainable Fashion

Stay cozy and eco-conscious this season.

After a string of blazing hot weeks, Morgantown is finally getting its first glimpse of fall. Combined with the release of West Virginia Tourism’s 2025 Fall Foliage Forecast and the beginning of the fall semester, you might be gearing up to trade your T-shirts for sweaters.

We can’t make any predictions about the greatest trends of the season, but in Motown, sustainability is always in style—so pay a visit to these local favorites for artisan-made and secondhand fashion.

Morgantown readers may have voted Hoot and Howl the Best Gift Shop in town for the past six years running, but it’s also a great place to treat yourself to your new favorite accessory. Between knitwear made with alpaca fiber sourced from American farms and one-of-a-kind jackets upcycled with vintage quilts, Hoot and Howl understands the importance of staying cozy in style.

We can’t talk about secondhand fashion without mentioning The Ranch—after all, it has been voted the Best of Morgantown Best Second-Hand Clothing Store twice. The Ranch is also Morgantown readers’ choice for Best Charity/Nonprofit Organization in 2025—all proceeds support Chestnut Mountain Ranch—so you can revitalize your wardrobe and your community.

Speaking of supporting young minds, The Retail Lab is run by students in West Virginia University’s fashion design and merchandising program. From the warmest of vintage coats to the snuggest of hand-knit hats, every piece is donated or consigned, making for an eclectic intersection of sustainability, artistry, and education.

If knitwear as colorful as the falling leaves suits your taste, River Fair Trade seems to keep every color and pattern imaginable in stock. This fair trade boutique will not let you feel even a whisper of a chilly breeze this season—choose from dozens of sweaters, hats, scarves, gloves, and ear warmers handmade by local and global artisans.

West Virginia’s first and largest vintage market is hosted by Gallery 304, the best place to find vintage WVU gear—but WV Vintage Fest offers far more than Mountaineer merch. What started as a pop-up at the Star City Farmers Market a mere four years ago is slated to fill High Street and the surrounding areas with more than 60 vintage clothing vendors on September 21, October 19, and November 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

