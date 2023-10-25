Fall Farm Family Fun

The hayrides and haunted corn maze at Poplar Island Pumpkins are just a half-hour’s drive from Morgantown.

Courtesy of Poplar Island Pumpkins

Fall just isn’t complete without a wholesome family farm outing. Poplar Island Pumpkins just south of Fairmont has all of the activities for a memorable fall day among the stalks and vines.

This property along the Tygart Valley River has been a family farm for generations, but this is just the second year for this fall weekend attraction. When owners Frankie Delapas and family opened the pumpkin patch to the public and offered hayrides last year, it proved to be so popular that they added a sunflower field and corn maze this year—with a bit of good-natured haunting.

Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, is the last weekend of the season for Poplar Island Pumpkins. Visit 5–9 p.m. on Friday to see the haunted corn maze lit up at dark, and take your chairs and blankets for a free showing of Hocus Pocus on the outdoor screen at dark.

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday is kids’ day: Every child who wears a costume receives a small prize. Half-hour hayrides with scenic views of the river are offered throughout the day, weather permitting, and cost $5 for adults and $3 for kids. The haunted corn maze will have actors at dark, and The Addams Family will show on the outdoor screen at dark.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., is the final day this season, with hayrides again as weather permits.



All three days, admission to the pumpkin patch is free, and the corn maze is $4 per person. Watch Facebook for updates.

