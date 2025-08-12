Look back with us at the origins of WVU’s PRT and forward to what makes its unique design promising for the future of public transit. Discover some of the people who keep us healthy in body and mind in a health care edition of our Movers & Shapers series and get the best child care for your family with our day care, preschool, and before- and after-school cheat sheet. Find all of this plus new ice, new eats, a castle road trip, an interview with Wren Baker, and more in our Fall 2025 issue.