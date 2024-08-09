Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Fall 2024

We look forward to the colors, foods, and festivals of autumn with a rundown of all the ways to enjoy fall in and around Morgantown, and we appreciate some of the colorful personalities around town with our feature story “Faces of Morgantown.” Find all this plus an interview with WVU athletics director Wren Baker heading into his second full season, a look inside the restaurant 48 Donley, inspiration for an across-the-border road trip, and more in our Fall 2024 issue.

Morgantown Magazine Fall 2024 Edition

