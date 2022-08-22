If, like us, you’re tired of take-out, you’re going to love the shots of some of the prettiest plates in town in the Fall issue of Morgantown magazine. We also introduce you to the drivers of those cool tailgate vehicles, get the back stories on some long-time family businesses, and much more.
Movers & Shapers
It takes families to raise a village.
Pretty Plates
Feasts for the eyes at restaurants near you.
Love This
Get your fizz on at POP The Soda Shop. Check out a local musician and video game creator. Find high-tech help for your furry friends.
See This
Celebrating West Virginia health sciences innovations.
Try This
Music education for everyone—including you.
Hear This
Persistence pays off for Morgantown musician Chris Haddox.
Know This
Sorting out the new crop of medical cannabis dispensaries.
Appreciate This
WVU Medicine Children’s scores with its Family Resource Hub.
Play This
Got game? Try our tailgate trivia.
Look For This
These Mountaineer machines will pep your pre-game.
Across County Lines
It’s just an hour’s drive to this historical and recreational playground.
Dish It Out
Go whole hog this fall with The Backyard BBQ.
The U
The Country Roads Trust is the offensive line against WVU athlete retention challenges.
