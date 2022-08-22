If, like us, you’re tired of take-out, you’re going to love the shots of some of the prettiest plates in town in the Fall issue of Morgantown magazine. We also introduce you to the drivers of those cool tailgate vehicles, get the back stories on some long-time family businesses, and much more.

In This Issue

Features

Movers & Shapers

It takes families to raise a village.

Feasts for the eyes at restaurants near you.

This Matters

Love This

Get your fizz on at POP The Soda Shop. Check out a local musician and video game creator. Find high-tech help for your furry friends.

See This

Celebrating West Virginia health sciences innovations.

Try This

Music education for everyone—including you.

Hear This

Persistence pays off for Morgantown musician Chris Haddox.

Know This

Sorting out the new crop of medical cannabis dispensaries.

Appreciate This

WVU Medicine Children’s scores with its Family Resource Hub.

Play This

Got game? Try our tailgate trivia.

Look For This

These Mountaineer machines will pep your pre-game.

Departments

Across County Lines

It’s just an hour’s drive to this historical and recreational playground.

Dish It Out

Go whole hog this fall with The Backyard BBQ.

The U

The Country Roads Trust is the offensive line against WVU athlete retention challenges.