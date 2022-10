Morgantown hosts TCU this Saturday for the Mountaineers’ homecoming game.

Image courtesy of WVU Athletics. Photographed by Dale Sparks.

WRITTEN BY MORGANTOWN MAGAZINE STAFF

It’s homecoming weekend at WVU, and, if recent history means anything, prospects for a win are good. The Mountaineers first encountered the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in 1984. In the two teams’ 11 games total, the Mountaineers have prevailed seven times—including every one of the last four games. Sounds like a winning streak with serious momentum! Kickoff is at noon, and the game airs on ESPN.

Tailgate conversations are always better when you know the other team—here’s some background.

Texas Christian University is a private research university founded by two brothers in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1873.

TCU’s mascot is based on the Texas state reptile, the horned frog. (Pop quiz: What is West Virginia’s state reptile? If you’re stumped, read on.) Phrynosoma cornutum is not actually a frog—it’s a fearsome lizard. Threatened, a horned frog can shoot a stream of blood from its eye up to three feet. The blood contains a foul-tasting chemical and is toxic to wolves and coyotes.

The sports teams’ costumed mascot is SuperFrog—no squirting of toxics, just good, pep-related fun.

At home games, TCU fans 12 and under—”Bleacher Creatures”—are invited onto the field to run alongside the team as they enter the stadium. Some Bleacher Creatures have gone on to play for TCU when they grew up.

Like every good Texas team, the Horned Frogs have a hand sign to denote team loyalty. Fans make a peace sign, then curl the tops of those two fingers to resemble the horns above the eyes of a real horned frog. When the alma mater plays, fans sway in unison, showing the sign of the frog.

There’s no better way to greet a team’s fans than to tailgate with their local favorite. Cook this chili up Saturday morning for a warming, welcoming tailgate treat.

Oh, and, our state reptile is the timber rattlesnake, of course. Go ’Eers!

Chili Con Carne Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Appetizer Cuisine American Ingredients 1 pound lean at least 80 percent ground beef

1 large onion chopped 1 cup

1 large bell pepper seeded chopped

1 teaspoon Hungarian paprika

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder if desired

½ teaspoon sriracha sauce

1 10- ounce can diced tomatoes and chopped green chilies

1 26- ounce carton Pomi chopped tomatoes

1 6- ounce can tomato paste or tomato puree

1 15- ounce can chili beans

1 19- ounce can red kidney beans light or dark, drained and rinsed

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sour Cream Instructions In 3-quart saucepan, cook beef, onion, and pepper over medium-high heat about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally until beef is brown. Drain.

Stir in remaining ingredients except beans, cheese, and sour cream. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Stir in beans. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low, simmer uncovered about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until desired thickness. If chili seems too thick, add water or tomato juice.

Ladle into bowls and top with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Keyword Chili

Makenna Spangler contributed to this story.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN