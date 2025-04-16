Faces of Morgantown: Victoria Cather

a face of volunteerism

Victoria Cather

REALTOR, Old Colony REALTORS, and board president, West Virginia Botanic Garden

Among Victoria Cather’s most passionate causes is the West Virginia Botanic Garden. Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Victoria Cather wants to make a difference and hopes to leave the world better than it was when she got here.

The Morgantown native moved west after graduation, living and working in Tucson as a women’s health care counselor and in the restaurant industry. “I loved the West, its culture, landscape, and sunny days,” Cather says, “but marrying my high school best friend and coming home to family was enough to bring me back again.”

Cather worked remotely for Planned Parenthood upon her return and hoped for placement of a clinic in Morgantown. It ended up in the southern part of the state, so she shifted gears. She began working with Dorsey & Kiger Realtors, whose office was on the main floor of the same building as her husband, Carl. After three years on the administrative side, she got her real estate license.

“It was such a good match for my personality,” she says. “Realtors, for the most part, have true compassion to help not only their clients, who we all would become best friends with if time allowed, but also to give back.”

When Cather’s not connecting sellers with buyers and buyers with houses, she gives her time to worthy causes like the Art Museum of WVU and the visiting board of the WVU College of Creative Arts and Media.

She also has tremendous passion for the West Virginia Botanic Garden. Her involvement began serendipitously. A client piqued her interest, but she took the leap when recruited by board members Dave Barnett and Linda Bagby in 2011 to join the board and work alongside George Longenecker, the founder and director. Over the years, the board has grown, and so has the garden. The board’s efforts have significantly raised the garden’s profile, and she envisions a future with more curated spaces, artwork, and an expanded campus.

Cather cherishes the kindness and generosity that she encounters while advocating for neighborhood revitalization, community engagement, and enhancement of the town’s cultural appeal. She values making a positive impact, spending time with family—especially her granddaughters—and fostering a community that cares as deeply for its people and causes as she does.

