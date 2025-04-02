Faces of Morgantown: Raj Sundaram

A Face of Food Service

What makes our community special? It’s the people. People whose passion for their roles at work, in their volunteer lives, and in their homes stands out. They make up the unique color and character of life in Morgantown. Here we share a few stories behind the faces of people who make our community a better place.

Raj Sundaram

Co-owner, Chaang Thai

Restaurateur Raj Sundaram loves bringing Asian flavors to Morgantown. Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

When Raj Sundaram’s downtown eatery Chaang Thai opened in 2011, it was the first Thai restaurant in the community. He attributes the restaurant’s success to the rising popularity of Thai cuisine around the country. Truthfully, how can anyone resist the complex and unique flavor profiles that balance sweet, sour, salty, and spicy elements, all authentically delivered by his wife, Pookie, and by way of her family recipes passed down through generations?

The first few years were a resounding success, but times haven’t always been easy.

The changing dynamics of downtown Morgantown forced Sundaram to adapt his business model. Transitioning from a full-service dine-in restaurant to a fast-casual establishment with kiosk ordering, the couple streamlined operations and aimed to maintain high food quality at all costs. His tech background helped them embrace technological advancements like online and mobile ordering. Vegan and gluten-free options and loyalty programs kept Chaang Thai relevant and responsive to customer needs. The couple’s venture and lessons learned gave them the courage to step out a second time, opening the Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Pho Kitchen in 2017—sold recently to a new owner.

“A restaurateur’s life is challenging,” Sundaram says. “You need to be in four places and doing 20 different things at the same time. But I think amidst all the changes and challenges within the restaurant, we’ve always managed to maintain the food quality. If the food tastes different or if it’s not good, customers will not return. Everything else is secondary.”

He’s not done yet, he says. Sundaram and his wife are always tweaking the menus with new specialties and fusion dishes. There are plans to renovate Chaang Thai’s deck to accommodate outdoor dining, live music, and a pet-friendly environment. He’s passionate about revitalizing downtown Morgantown and would love to see High Street transformed into a pedestrian-friendly zone.

Above all else, his dedication to authentic food and commitment to the community have made Chaang Thai a beloved local staple. Long after he’s gone, he says he hopes people remember him as a caring and attentive restaurateur who refused to ever give up on Morgantown.

READ ABOUT OTHER FACES OF MORGANTOWN

READ MORE STORIES FROM THE MORGANTOWN FALL 2024 ISSUE