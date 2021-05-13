Entrepreneur’s Home

It probably had fine indoor plumbing when it was built, and heating, too.



courtesy of @HistoricMorgantown

This handsome residence on Cobun Avenue was built c. 1906 for E.C. Wiedebusch, one of Morgantown’s most valued citizens.

Mr. Wiedebusch started the Morgantown Plumbing Co. in April 1903. The company installed plumbing and heating systems in many of Morgantown’s finest buildings and homes. His most notable were the Methodist Episcopal Church and the former Strand Theatre.

For photographs of more historic Morgantown homes and the stories behind them, visit @historicmorgantown on Instagram.