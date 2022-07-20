Enter the Strike Zone

There’s a new kickball league forming in Morgantown—get your team ready.

Images courtesy of Tessa Kimmerer

A “wild military spouse ride” proved to Tessa Kimerer just how much community and sports clubs connect people together. When she accompanied her Navy doctor husband to Norfolk, Virginia, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she knew no one. So, she joined multiple sports leagues at both bases. She left with a love for kickball and the great friends she made on the field.

Kimerer and her husband both attended WVU before his military service, so the pair still had connections here when they moved back to town. “While I played on base, I posted pictures of the games every week, and I received multiple comments on my Facebook pictures telling me how fun it looked,” she says. “I was told over and over that they wished kickball was available here.”

So, she contacted BOPARC, found out she wasn’t the first to ask about starting a league, and decided to go for it. “Unlike softball, kickball is welcoming to people that have never played the sport and doesn’t require special equipment to start,” she says. “And, I’ve never met a person who didn’t have fun playing it.”

For the league’s inaugural season this fall, Kimerer would love to have at least six co-ed teams with 12 to 18 people per team. She launched the Morgantown Adult Kickball League Facebook page last week, and it’s already 100-plus members strong.

Teams are responsible for having one kickball, shirts with numbers for all players, and a few other fun requirements that make play more entertaining. Any interested participant can sign up as a free agent and be placed on a team or register an entire team with at least 12 players on the roster. The registration fee is $25, and games will run on Sundays from August to November.

“This is the inaugural season, and I’m still working on finalizing the business aspect,” Kimerer says. “After all, I’m just a woman who enjoyed playing the sport and wanted to bring the game to the area. So, if any local businesses have any suggestions or would be willing to help us in this endeavor in any way, we would gladly welcome it.” Direct any questions to the Facebook group, or email Kimerer directly at mountaineeradultkickballleague@gmail.com.

