Elevate Your Space

Fill your home with joy—add something from one of these West Virginia makers.

Home is where the heart is, so why not fill it with pieces crafted with love? These Mountain State makers create decor you’ll cherish forever.

1. Upcycling? Antiques? Batterbee Decor specializes in both by upcycling vintage items and turning them into unique Victorian Gothic home decor pieces. For those who have a penchant for the past, this is your go-to shop.

image courtesy of Batterbee Decor

2. Hannah’s Clay Creations is heaven for all handmade ceramic lovers. She gently crafts and decorates each piece to make life’s simple moments–a cup of morning coffee or a piece of cake–a little more special. Check out her bright, whimsical designs.

image courtesy of Hannah’s Clay Creations

3. Make all of your macrame dreams come true with an item from The Hippie’s Daughter. This maker knots away to create beautiful macrame designs to decorate your walls, hang your plants, and even embellish your car keys.

image courtesy of The Hippie’s Daughter

4. Let The Happy Co. cheer you up with its hand-lettered decor. Shop custom serving trays, wall signs, and so much more.

image courtesy of The Happy Co.

5. If engraving is your thing, The Captain’s Pineapple has it all. These ladies create unique, whimsical handmade goods from wall art to coasters to keepsake boxes in a variety of materials to suit anyone’s aesthetic.

image courtesy of The Captain’s Pineapple

posted on June 10, 2020

written by Maralisa Marra