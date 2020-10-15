Eat Like an Ox for a Good Cause

Camp Mountaineer has gotten the “all clear” to hold its legendary “Ox” Roast Beef Dinner.

Twice a year, volunteers and alumni of Camp Mountaineer look forward to the camp’s now-40-year-long tradition: the “Ox” Roast Beef Dinner. This spring’s event was cancelled due to COVID, but the Mountaineer Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, which operates Camp Mountaineer south of town, has gotten creative with ways in which to continue the tradition. They’ve gotten the “all clear” to hold a carry out version of the legendary “Ox” Roast Beef Dinner—freshly sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a dinner roll, salad and dressing, and dessert for only $12 per person. Place your pre-order by midnight on Friday and pick it up on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Camp Mountaineer.

Camp Mountaineer is located just south of Morgantown off Grafton Road. In the summer, it serves as the site of camps for Scouts, and year ’round, its campsites, quarter-mile zipline, shooting sports complex, and 60-foot hexagon climbing and rappelling tower can be rented by the public.

“In a normal year, the Ox Roast is an opportunity to bring the public into the camp and see the kinds of things we do there,” says Alex Stout, district executive of Mountaineer Area Council. “This year, it’s a way the community can financially support Scouting.”

Proceeds from the dinner benefit the Mountaineer Area Council, serving the youth of north central West Virginia through the programs of the Boy Scouts of America. “Even amid these great difficulties, Scouting has continued to build character, confidence, leadership, and hope in families and communities near and far,” the Council says.