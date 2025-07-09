Early Bird Gets the Worm

Get the most important meal of the day at one of the BOM25 breakfast spots in town

Terra Cafe photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Summer is made for long, leisurely brunches over coffee with friends. Make the most of your summer mornings at these Best of Morgantown 2025 Best Breakfast or Brunch spots.

No. 6

Courtesy of Iron Horse Tavern

Iron Horse Tavern sits on High Street, at the heart of downtown Morgantown. Its lunch and dinner gastropub menu has items you won’t find anywhere else in town. But don’t miss the Sunday brunch, with menu items like a pulled pork omelet, buckwheat donut holes, and a BLFGT—bacon, lettuce, and fried green tomato sandwich.

No. 5

Courtesy of Table 9

The wide windows and deck right alongside the Mon River at Table 9 make it a relaxing place for Saturday and Sunday brunch. You’ll find a big menu of sweet and savory brunch options, including fried chicken and waffles, avocado eggs benedict, and bacon cheddar burger—plus a nice list of brunch cocktails.

No. 4

Courtesy of the Tea Shoppe

Home to over 250 tea blends, The Tea Shoppe has a tea room and gift shop unlike anywhere else in town. The Tea Shoppe is open for breakfast Tuesday through Sunday with a menu of pastries, sandwiches, and gourmet teas in a gracious setting at the Seneca Center. Tea service, offered at several levels, is a special treat.

No. 3

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Enjoy the taste of a home-cooked meal at Grandma’s Country Kitchen. It opens early every day for breakfast and offers diner standards like biscuits and gravy, a Western omelet, and a sausage mess.

No. 2

Photographed by Jordan Carter

Re-opening soon at its new location at 248 Walnut Street, Zeke’s Breakfast & Bakes serves up handmade morning fuel like breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, and granola bowls, plus brews to curb all your cravings.

No. 1

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

And the No. 1 Best Breakfast or Brunch spot in 2025 is Terra Cafe, where you can enjoy healthy and hearty breakfast and brunch dishes, fresh-baked desserts, and coffee, tea, and espresso drinks. Terra is open early every day for breakfast, with Sunday brunch from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Grab a seat on the covered patio and enjoy your morning.

