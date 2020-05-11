Drop a Line; Send Some Love

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

Who isn’t missing connection with those they hold near and dear these days? If you have a minute or two, embrace the lost art of letter writing with these supplies:

1. Order a card or a stack of them from Base Camp Printing Co. in Charleston. Shop online here.

2. Check out these beautiful handmade note cards from Yours Truly Invitations by Lindsey in Parkersburg. Order them here.

3. Coco & June in Morgantown makes stunning note cards. Order a set here.

4. Wolf Creek Printery in Letart has six sets of notecards to choose from. Or make your own set here.

5. Or order these beauties from Vista Landscapes. Have them shipped to you directly right here.

posted on May 11, 2020